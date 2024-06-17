Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Szatkowski, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, performs maintenance checks on a B-1B Lancer after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 20, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

