    Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues [Image 5 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Szatkowski, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, performs maintenance checks on a B-1B Lancer after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 20, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    This work, Bomber Task Force 24-6 mission continues [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

