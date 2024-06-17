Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA Italy welcomes Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment [Image 4 of 5]

    DCMA Italy welcomes Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment

    CAMERI, ITALY

    05.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Honorable Christopher Lowman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment (center), visits Italy’s F-35 assembly facility in Cameri, Italy, May 6, 2024. Defense Contract Management Agency’s Italy team welcomed Lowman with a brief and tour of the site. Pictured from left to right: Susan Wolfe, DCMA administrative contracting officer; Augusta Fehn, DCMA Europe contracts director; Jeffrey Holt, contracts supervisor; Air Force Lt. Col. Trevor Gustafson, DCMA Italy commander; Honorable Lowman; Timothy Giordano, technical supervisor; Brandon Dutra, quality assurance supervisor; Michael Mazzeo, technical supervisor; and Air Force Maj. David Skelly, government flight representative.

