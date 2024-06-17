DCMA Italy welcomes Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment

Honorable Christopher Lowman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment (center), visits Italy’s F-35 assembly facility in Cameri, Italy, May 6, 2024. Defense Contract Management Agency’s Italy team welcomed Lowman with a brief and tour of the site. Pictured from left to right: Susan Wolfe, DCMA administrative contracting officer; Augusta Fehn, DCMA Europe contracts director; Jeffrey Holt, contracts supervisor; Air Force Lt. Col. Trevor Gustafson, DCMA Italy commander; Honorable Lowman; Timothy Giordano, technical supervisor; Brandon Dutra, quality assurance supervisor; Michael Mazzeo, technical supervisor; and Air Force Maj. David Skelly, government flight representative.
