DCMA Italy welcomes Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment

Courtesy Photo | Honorable Christopher Lowman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment (center), visits Italy's F-35 assembly facility in Cameri, Italy, May 6, 2024. Defense Contract Management Agency's Italy team welcomed Lowman with a brief and tour of the site. Pictured from left to right: Susan Wolfe, DCMA administrative contracting officer; Augusta Fehn, DCMA Europe contracts director; Jeffrey Holt, contracts supervisor; Air Force Lt. Col. Trevor Gustafson, DCMA Italy commander; Honorable Lowman; Timothy Giordano, technical supervisor; Brandon Dutra, quality assurance supervisor; Michael Mazzeo, technical supervisor; and Air Force Maj. David Skelly, government flight representative.

CAMERI, Italy – Defense Contract Management Agency International recently welcomed the Honorable Christopher Lowman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment to a F-35 facility. The DCMA Italy team briefed the ASD-S about their challenges and significant achievements. Lowman also toured the facility and gave coins to the team for their work on Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade, or MROU.



“The visit went extremely well,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Trevor Gustafson, DCMA Italy’s commander. “Honorable Lowman was impressed with the work DCMA is doing and leading the way with the multinational MROU.”



DCMA Italy team members provided a detailed tour and discussions with key partners including the Italian Ministry of Defense, F-35 Joint Program Officials and Lockheed Martin and Leonardo contractors.



Zoja Bazarnic, Milan’s Consulate Political and Economic Advisor, also provided insights into regional operations, the importance of the F-35 program to Italy and Italy’s substantial investment in growing the Cameri F-35 facility during her brief to Lowman. Five countries currently manufacture their F-35s at the facility, with an additional seven nations slated to use the Italian depot.



“Cameri is rapidly transforming into the European-Mediterranean Tri-Valent F-35 hub envisioned by Italy,” said Gustafson. “DCMA has been instrumental in maintaining F-35 quality amidst this remarkable growth by bolstering personnel, expertise and leadership roles in the region. The synergistic partnership between DCMA, Leonardo, the Department of State, and Italy has powered the Cameri success story.”



Lowman then discussed the Defense Department’s effort to hold the manufacturer accountable for $7 billion in sustainment spares by December 2025. This audit is projected to impact operations at Cameri, affecting both contractors.



“DCMA Italy has pledged to support this audit by upholding the agency’s first line of effort,” Gustafson said. “We will leverage the agency’s access to data to provide acquisition insight needed during that process.”



Augusta Fehn, DCMA Europe’s contracts director, and Air Force Maj. David Skelly, DCMA Europe’s Aviation Program Team, or APT, Government Flight Representative also supported Honorable Lowman’s visit by addressing numerous inquiries.



“This successful visit showcased the unified expertise of the DCMA team across various functional areas including Technical, Contracts, APT and Quality,” said Gustafson. “These professionals provide a pivotal role in multinational operations, which sets the stage for future high-profile visits to ensure continued support and oversight.”



The team expects to welcome the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment and Deputy Secretary of Defense in the near future.