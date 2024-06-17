Army Col. Kenneth Darnall, the Defense Contract Management Office Central Region commander, oversaw the establishment standup ceremony of DCMA Land Systems and disestablishment of DCMA Detroit on June 5. Amy Kozlowski, DCMA Detroit’s former director, became the new director of DCMA Land Systems. Army Sgt. 1st Class Keith McDougal, the contracting noncommissioned officer at DCMA Land Systems, prepares to help uncase the colors of the new organization during the ceremony. (Photo by Aaron French)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 15:48
|Photo ID:
|8490919
|VIRIN:
|240606-D-JA581-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA Land Systems stands up, replaces Detroit legacy command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DCMA Land Systems stands up, replaces Detroit legacy command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT