Army Col. Kenneth Darnall, the Defense Contract Management Office Central Region commander, oversaw the establishment standup ceremony of DCMA Land Systems and disestablishment of DCMA Detroit on June 5. Amy Kozlowski, DCMA Detroit’s former director, became the new director of DCMA Land Systems. Army Sgt. 1st Class Keith McDougal, the contracting noncommissioned officer at DCMA Land Systems, prepares to help uncase the colors of the new organization during the ceremony. (Photo by Aaron French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 15:48 Photo ID: 8490919 VIRIN: 240606-D-JA581-1001 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 4.91 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DCMA Land Systems stands up, replaces Detroit legacy command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.