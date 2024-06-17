Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA Land Systems stands up, replaces Detroit legacy command [Image 5 of 5]

    DCMA Land Systems stands up, replaces Detroit legacy command

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Col. Kenneth Darnall, the Defense Contract Management Office Central Region commander, oversaw the establishment standup ceremony of DCMA Land Systems and disestablishment of DCMA Detroit on June 5. Amy Kozlowski, DCMA Detroit’s former director, became the new director of DCMA Land Systems. Army Sgt. 1st Class Keith McDougal, the contracting noncommissioned officer at DCMA Land Systems, prepares to help uncase the colors of the new organization during the ceremony. (Photo by Aaron French)

    This work, DCMA Land Systems stands up, replaces Detroit legacy command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCMA Land Systems

