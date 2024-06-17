Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing

    Lt. Col. Regina Beinhaur (right) transfers the guidon to Col. John Modra, 59th Medical Support Group commander, during the 59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX, June 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Nicholas Carroll took command of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 12:45
    Photo ID: 8490284
    VIRIN: 240618-F-QW125-5883
    Resolution: 7042x4695
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    59th MLRS
    59 MLRS
    medical logistics readiness

