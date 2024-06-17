Lt. Col. Regina Beinhaur (right) transfers the guidon to Col. John Modra, 59th Medical Support Group commander, during the 59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX, June 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Nicholas Carroll took command of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 12:45 Photo ID: 8490284 VIRIN: 240618-F-QW125-5883 Resolution: 7042x4695 Size: 4.33 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.