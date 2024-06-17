59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron members stand in formation during the squadron's Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX, June 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Nicholas Carroll took command of the squadron. The outgoing commander is Lt. Col. Regina Beinhaur. (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

