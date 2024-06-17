Maj. Nicholas Carroll (right) receives the guidon from Col. John Modra, 59th Medical Support Group commander, during the 59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX, June 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 12:45
|Photo ID:
|8490283
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-QW125-7050
|Resolution:
|7270x4847
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th Medical Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT