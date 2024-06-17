NIOC Pensacola Change of Command

Pensacola, FL - Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola held a change of command ceremony on June 13th, 2024 as Cmdr. Colleen Handbury was relieved by Cmdr. Donald Moaratty.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 22:33
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
