Cmdr. Moaratty Assumes Command of NIOC Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola held a change of command ceremony June 13 at the National Naval Aviation Museum. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Donald Moaratty relieved Cmdr. Colleen Handbury, who served as Commanding Officer since June 2022. The Executive Officer of Navy Cyber Warfare Development Group, Capt. Brian Broadwell, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker, offered his thoughts concerning Handbury and Moaratty and their charge of leading the Pensacola-based information warfare command.



“Over the last two years, you have inspired everyone you’ve encountered to elevate their performance with your passion for what you do,” Broadwell said of Handbury during the ceremony. “The profound expertise you’ve formed through years of experience and hard work – the results speak for themselves.”



After recognizing Handbury’s accomplishments and thanking the Illinois native for her efforts, Broadwell closed his remarks by addressing her incoming relief. “Your previous assignments (...) have prepared you for the challenges you will face as the next Commander of NIOC Pensacola,” Broadwell stated. “The authority, responsibility, and accountability now go to you; I look forward to following the team’s continued success.”



Broadwell then presented Handbury with the Meritorious Service Medal before she gave her parting remarks.



“I would like to conclude my time in command keeping my focus, as always, on the people who accomplish and support our critical mission,” Handbury said. She went on to thank the organizations, Sailors, and civilians that impacted NIOC Pensacola over the last two years and praised them for their dedication and commitment.



Handbury ended by saying, “I am grateful to each of you for your hard work in accomplishing our mission.” Handbury then read her detachment orders and was officially relieved by Moaratty.



Moaratty, coming to Pensacola from his position as the Executive Officer at NIOC Texas, started his remarks by stating, “It is truly an honor and privilege to be taking command this morning.”



He then went on to recount how, over the last few weeks, he has become intimately aware of the level of dedication and tradecraft that the NIOC Pensacola team exhibits. “I could not be more impressed and prouder of these Sailors and civilian patriots, and I am deeply honored to join this team as your commanding officer.”



Moaratty explained how the occasion was especially nostalgic for him as he took his very first Navy “A School” photo and was pinned as a Chief Petty Officer in the exact same building in which he was now accepting command. Moaratty then thanked Handbury for an exceptionally professional turnover process and then closed his remarks with, “It is truly an honor and a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead this fine team.”



NIOC Pensacola’s mission is to execute Cyberspace Operations and Signals Intelligence in support of Naval, Joint Forces, and National tasking authorities. NIOC Pensacola also provides administrative and personnel support to its assigned Department of Navy members. NIOC Pensacola is a subordinate command of Navy Cyber Warfare Development Group and comprises Task Group 103 of the U.S. 10th Fleet.



For more information on NIOC Pensacola, visit the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-pensacola/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCPensacola.

