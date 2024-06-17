Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIOC Pensacola Change of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    NIOC Pensacola Change of Command

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lillian Bruce 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola held a change of command ceremony on June 13th, 2024 as Cmdr. Colleen Handbury was relieved by Cmdr. Donald Moaratty.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 22:33
    Photo ID: 8489169
    VIRIN: 240613-N-CB934-4524
    Resolution: 4000x5584
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
