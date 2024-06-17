Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Salute to Summer Concert at Donovan Field [Image 10 of 10]

    2024 Salute to Summer Concert at Donovan Field

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Henry Benson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Country artist Riley Green meets with fans during the Salute to Summer concert at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 18, 2024. Salute to summer provides an opportunity to rest and recharge during a low stress period before collective training begins in the fall. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8488278
    VIRIN: 240618-A-LC133-6549
    Resolution: 3429x4355
    Size: 1004.82 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Salute to Summer Concert at Donovan Field [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Henry Benson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

