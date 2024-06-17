2024 Salute to Summer Concert at Donovan Field

Country artist Riley Green meets with fans during the Salute to Summer concert at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 18, 2024. Salute to summer provides an opportunity to rest and recharge during a low stress period before collective training begins in the fall. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson)

