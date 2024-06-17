2024 Salute to Summer Concert at Donovan Field

Country artist Riley Green meets with fans during the Salute to Summer concert at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 18, 2024. The event served to build cohesive teams by providing morale and support for Soldiers seeking to be involved in activities held on the installation. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson)

