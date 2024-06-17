Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Salute to Summer Concert at Donovan Field [Image 8 of 10]

    2024 Salute to Summer Concert at Donovan Field

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Henry Benson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Country artist Riley Green meets with fans during the Salute to Summer concert at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 18, 2024. The event served to build cohesive teams by providing morale and support for Soldiers seeking to be involved in activities held on the installation. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:07
    VIRIN: 240618-A-LC133-9260
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
