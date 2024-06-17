Team “Call for Fire” marksmen shoot the “Know Your Limits” rifle course as team coach, Staff Sgt. Tim Huntley, keeps time at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, June 8, 2024. The squad placed third out of 21 four-person teams behind repeat champion, Team El Salvador, and runner up, "Cool Guy Tabs Plus One." (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:51 Photo ID: 8487795 VIRIN: 240608-Z-HA185-1026 Resolution: 5815x4652 Size: 1.8 MB Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.