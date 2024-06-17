Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match [Image 3 of 4]

    'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Staff Sgts. Alexander Moir and Tim Huntley of team “Call for Fire” collect targets after firing the “Know Your Limits” rifle course at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, June 8, 2024. The squad placed third out of 21 teams. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:51
    Photo ID: 8487794
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-HA185-1025
    Resolution: 4332x3094
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match
    'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match
    'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match
    'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    157arw
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT