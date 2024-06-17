'Call for Fire' places third at state marksmanship match

From left, Sgt. Alex Martinez, Sgt. Brenna Lynn, Sgt. Jordan Bailey, Staff Sgt. Alexander Moir, and Staff Sgt. Tim Huntley (coach and team captain) of team “Call for Fire” check their targets after firing the “Know Your Limits” rifle course at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, June 8, 2024. The squad was guided to a third-place finish by Huntley through expertise he gained at regional and national events with the state's marksmanship team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

