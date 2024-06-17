240613-N-EV253-1007 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (June 13, 2024) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coleman Krallis, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) instructor assigned to the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR) Detachment, North Island from Sandy, Utah, poses for a photograph in front of the flight line at Naval Air Station, North Island. Krallis was among the first on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Alpine, California, Jun 1, 2024 while he was in an off-duty status. During the event, Krallis, along with his roommate, U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jarett Ollier, rendered first aid to the injured rider until EMTs could arrive on the scene. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen, and providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

