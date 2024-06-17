240613-N-EV253-1004 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (June 13, 2024) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jarett Ollier, from Temecula, California, and assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, poses for a photograph in front of the flight line at Naval Air Station North Island. Ollier was among the first on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Alpine, California, Jun 1, 2024, while he was in an off-duty status. During the event, Ollier, along with his roommate, U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coleman Krallis, rendered first aid to the injured rider until EMTs could arrive on the scene. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen, and providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

