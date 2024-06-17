Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240613-N-EV253-1004 [Image 2 of 3]

    240613-N-EV253-1004

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    240613-N-EV253-1004 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (June 13, 2024) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jarett Ollier, from Temecula, California, and assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, poses for a photograph in front of the flight line at Naval Air Station North Island. Ollier was among the first on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Alpine, California, Jun 1, 2024, while he was in an off-duty status. During the event, Ollier, along with his roommate, U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coleman Krallis, rendered first aid to the injured rider until EMTs could arrive on the scene. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen, and providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8486204
    VIRIN: 240613-N-EV253-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240613-N-EV253-1004 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240613-N-EV253-1010
    240613-N-EV253-1004
    240613-N-EV253-1007

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Aircrewmen First on Scene to Render First Aid to Motorcycle Accident Victim

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircrew
    HSC-3
    Merlins
    So Others May Live
    FlyNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT