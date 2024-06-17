240613-N-EV253-1010 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (June 13, 2024) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jarett Ollier, left, from Temecula, California, and assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, and Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coleman Krallis, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) instructor assigned to the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR) Detachment, North Island, and from Sandy, Utah, poses for a photograph in front of the flight line at Naval Air Station, North Island. Ollier and Krallis were among the first on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Alpine, California, Jun 1, 2024 while they were in an off-duty status. During the event, the pair rendered first aid to an injured rider until EMTs could arrive on the scene. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen, and providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)
