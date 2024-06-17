Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240613-N-EV253-1010 [Image 1 of 3]

    240613-N-EV253-1010

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    240613-N-EV253-1010 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (June 13, 2024) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jarett Ollier, left, from Temecula, California, and assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, and Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coleman Krallis, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) instructor assigned to the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR) Detachment, North Island, and from Sandy, Utah, poses for a photograph in front of the flight line at Naval Air Station, North Island. Ollier and Krallis were among the first on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Alpine, California, Jun 1, 2024 while they were in an off-duty status. During the event, the pair rendered first aid to an injured rider until EMTs could arrive on the scene. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen, and providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8486203
    VIRIN: 240613-N-EV253-1010
    Resolution: 5134x3667
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SANDY, UTAH, US
    Hometown: TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 240613-N-EV253-1010 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval Aircrewmen First on Scene to Render First Aid to Motorcycle Accident Victim

