3rd LCT conduct MKTSO on Batan Island

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, drive down a road in a Utility Task Vehicle as part of a reconnaissance patrol during the maritime key terrain security operations event at Batan Island, Philippines, June 16, 2024. 3rd LCT conducted a three-day bilateral training event with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, to rehearse seizing key maritime terrain during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

