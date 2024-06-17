Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LCT conduct MKTSO on Batan Island [Image 3 of 8]

    3rd LCT conduct MKTSO on Batan Island

    PHILIPPINES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sebastian Weidman, a native of Florida and a scout with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, takes a photo of a potential position as part of a reconnaissance patrol during the maritime key terrain security operations event at Batan Island, Philippines, June 16, 2024. 3rd LCT conducted a three-day bilateral training event with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, to rehearse seizing key maritime terrain during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 07:21
    Photo ID: 8485850
    VIRIN: 240616-M-VW647-1043
    Resolution: 7369x4915
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT conduct MKTSO on Batan Island [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries

