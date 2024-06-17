3rd LCT conduct MKTSO on Batan Island

A Stalker VXE30 unmanned aerial system prepares to conduct a vertical take-off during the maritime key terrain security operations event at Batan Island, Philippines, June 16, 2024. 3rd LCT conducted a three-day bilateral training event with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, to rehearse seizing key maritime terrain during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
