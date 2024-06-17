U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship

A U. S. Air Force Special Warfare Airman observes the range at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea (ROK) June 18, 2024. Special operations forces conduct regular, skills-based training under the Joint Combined Educational Training (JCET) program. This routine training positively reinforces the readiness of U.S. SOF personnel and combined training partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
