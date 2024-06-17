Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship

    PILSUNG RANGE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A U. S. Air Force Special Warfare Airman observes the range at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea (ROK) June 18, 2024. Special operations forces conduct regular, skills-based training under the Joint Combined Educational Training (JCET) program. This routine training positively reinforces the readiness of U.S. SOF personnel and combined training partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8485818
    VIRIN: 240618-F-HP405-1359
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 991.49 KB
    Location: PILSUNG RANGE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship
    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship
    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship
    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship
    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship
    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alliance
    WeGoTogether
    ROKUSAlliance
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    KaptchiKapshida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT