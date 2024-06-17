Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship

    PILSUNG RANGE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U. S. Air Force Special Warfare personnel observe the range during a live fire training event June 18, 2024, at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea. U.S. Department of Defense personnel in the SOF community regularly participate in JCETs as a means for continuing a high level of proficiency in skills known as the SOF Core Activities (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    Location: PILSUNG RANGE, KR
    This work, U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alliance
    WeGoTogether
    ROKUSAlliance
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    KaptchiKapshida

