U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training with AC-130J gunship

A U. S. Air Force Special Warfare Airman writes coordinates down during a live fire training event June 18, 2024, at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea. Tactical Air Control Party specialists participated in a Joint Combined Education and Training (JCET) event designed to positively affect the combat readiness of special operations forces (SOF) personnel in support of the mutual defense of the U.S. and ROK homelands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

