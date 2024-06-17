USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Guam for scheduled port visit

240619-N-AT887-1104 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Lt. David Palencia, assistant public affairs officer, left, guides a tour for local media correspondents on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), after pulling into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

