240619-N-AT887-1089 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Lt. David Palencia, assistant public affairs officer, center, guides a tour for local media correspondents in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), after pulling into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 23:06
|Photo ID:
|8485638
|VIRIN:
|240619-N-AT887-1089
|Resolution:
|3700x2643
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RICA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Guam for scheduled port visit [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
