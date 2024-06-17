Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Begins at Buffalo Outer Harbor [Image 8 of 8]

    Construction Begins at Buffalo Outer Harbor

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Construction begins at the Buffalo Outer Harbor with the placement of stone into Wilkeson Point as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project to turn the former industrial slip into a wetland, Buffalo, New York, June 11, 2024. The project will make beneficial use of dredged material taken from the Buffalo Harbor to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, creating a new aquatic ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8484973
    VIRIN: 240611-A-MC713-1029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.15 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Construction Begins at Buffalo Outer Harbor [Image 8 of 8], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    ecosystem
    Buffalo District

