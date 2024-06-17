Construction Begins at Buffalo Outer Harbor

Construction begins at the Buffalo Outer Harbor with the placement of stone into Wilkeson Point as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project to turn the former industrial slip into a wetland, Buffalo, New York, June 11, 2024. The project will make beneficial use of dredged material taken from the Buffalo Harbor to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, creating a new aquatic ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8484973
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-MC713-1029
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.15 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
