Construction Begins at Buffalo Outer Harbor

Construction begins at the Buffalo Outer Harbor with the placement of stone into Wilkeson Point as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project to turn the former industrial slip into a wetland, Buffalo, New York, June 11, 2024. The project will make beneficial use of dredged material taken from the Buffalo Harbor to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, creating a new aquatic ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

