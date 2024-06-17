Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alexandria Sailors [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Alexandria Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11

    240618-N-SS900-1051 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2024) Torpedoman’s Mate Seaman Angel Abarca, left, from Santa Ana, California and Torpedoman’s Mate Seaman Nathaniel Parga, from Riverside, California review small arms qualifications aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 18, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

