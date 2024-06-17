USS Alexandria Sailors

240618-N-SS900-1051 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2024) Torpedoman’s Mate Seaman Angel Abarca, left, from Santa Ana, California and Torpedoman’s Mate Seaman Nathaniel Parga, from Riverside, California review small arms qualifications aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 18, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, US