USS Alexandria Sailors

240618-N-SS900-1016 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2024) Logistics Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class James F. Clark, from Kansas City, Kansas, inventories material during a Supply Technical Assist Visit (STAV) aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 18, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

