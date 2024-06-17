USS Alexandria Sailors

240618-N-SS900-1057 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2024) Senior Chief Yeoman (Submarine) Robert Bethune, from Simla, Colorado, creates reenlistment contracts aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 18, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

