    USS Oak Hill Conducts Crew Served Weapon Fire [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Oak Hill Conducts Crew Served Weapon Fire

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble 

    USS OAK HILL

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 13, 2024) Fire Controlman 1st Class Jeffery Canaday, right, signals Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class John McElroy, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), to fire two shots from an M2A1 50-caliber machine gun during crew served weapon fire on the ship’s fo’c’sle, June 13, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) support high-end warfighting exercises, while demonstrating speed and agility, operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:28
    Photo ID: 8484669
    VIRIN: 240613-N-FV545-1473
    Resolution: 5853x3658
    Size: 998.43 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

