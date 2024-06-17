USS Oak Hill Conducts PACFIRE

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 13, 2024) Retail Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Andal, left, and Gunners Mate 3rd Class Hunter Maddison, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), load 25mm target practice tracer ammunition into a Mk 38 machine gun during pre-action calibration fire on the ship’s port bridge wing, June 13, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) supports high-end warfighting exercises, while demonstrating speed and agility, operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

