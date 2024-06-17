Oak Hill Conducts PACFIRE

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 13, 2024) A Mk 38 machine gun fires off the portside of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) during pre-action calibration fire, June 13, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) supports high-end warfighting exercises, while demonstrating speed and agility, operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)
