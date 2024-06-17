ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 13, 2024) A Mk 38 machine gun fires off the portside of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) during pre-action calibration fire, June 13, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) supports high-end warfighting exercises, while demonstrating speed and agility, operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:28 Photo ID: 8484666 VIRIN: 240613-N-FV545-1225 Resolution: 5549x3699 Size: 798.47 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oak Hill Conducts PACFIRE [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.