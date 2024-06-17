305th Operations Group fini flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Jordan P. Norman, 305th Operations Group commander, and his family pose for a photo following his fini flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 6, 2024. Norman’s family and other service members hosed him down with water and champagne upon completion of his final flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

