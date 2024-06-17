U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Hanson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander, and family members spray Col. Jordan P. Norman, 305th Operations Group commander, upon return from his fini flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 6, 2024. Per tradition, Norman’s family and other service members hosed him down with water and champagne upon completion of his final flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:17 Photo ID: 8484650 VIRIN: 240606-F-RF516-1135 Resolution: 3389x2257 Size: 854.88 KB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 305th Operations Group fini flight [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.