    305th Operations Group fini flight [Image 2 of 5]

    305th Operations Group fini flight

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jordan P. Norman, 305th Operations Group commander, is splashed with water upon return from his fini flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 6, 2024. Norman’s family and other service members hosed him down with water and champagne upon completion of his final flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:17
    VIRIN: 240606-F-RF516-1080
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 305th Operations Group fini flight [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fini flight
    305th AMW
    305th Operations Group
    305th OG

