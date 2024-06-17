From left: Col. Michael Jeffries, garrison chaplain, retired Lt. Col. Mark Leslie, Pvt. Noah Wright, Post Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson and Col. Mark Andres, acting commanding officer of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, celebrate the U.S. Army’s 249th Birthday June 14 with a cake cutting at the Bayou Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)
This work, Honoring our past, defending our future: 249th U.S. Army birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring our past, defending our future: 249th U.S. Army birthday
