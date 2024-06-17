Honoring our past, defending our future: 249th U.S. Army birthday

FORT JOHNSON, La. — The Fort Johnson community gathered at the Bayou Theater to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday and observe Army Heritage Month June 14.

Guests honored the oldest and largest service branch in the U.S. military and recognized the contributions of past and present members who pledged to serve.

The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the Continental Army to unite the 13 colonies in their fight for independence from Great Britain.

“The U.S. Army guaranteed we would have one country,” said Col. Mark Andres, acting commanding officer of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson.

“The Army’s Birthday isn’t just a date; it is the thing that has tied us together as Americans from the very beginning,” Andres said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to those early patriots who, through their bravery and unity, forged a path of independence. Their legacy is our inheritance, courage and inspiration.”

Throughout its history, Andres said the Army has been a steadfast guardian of America’s values and way of life.

“Our Soldiers embody the very best of America,” Andres said. “They are resilient, resourceful and relentless in pursuit of their mission.”

Andres asked for a volunteer from the audience to share what the Army’s birthday meant to them. Pvt. Brianna Randell, a military police officer from the 519th Military Police Battalion, stood to give her answer.

“When I think about the Army birthday, I think about my own transition from civilian to Soldier and how hard that was,” Randell said.

She commented on the support she received from fellow Soldiers who recently graduated with her from Army Basic Training and her military police qualification course at Fort Leonard Wood.

“I am given an Army family; I didn’t know I would get brothers and sisters,” she said. “I also think of walking in the footsteps of those who came before me.”

Army Heritage Month, established in 2019 by former Army Secretary Mark T. Esper as part of the Military Equal Opportunity Program, celebrates diversity as a strength and a key component of the Army’s cohesion and success.

According to Esper’s directive, the month’s purpose is to promote Army values, foster a culture of equity, recognize diversity within the Army and more.

“The United States Army is one of the most respected institutions in the country,” said Mark Leslie, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security director.

“Be proud of being a Soldier and represent this institution well,” Leslie said. “Every time you walk out that gate you are an ambassador for the Army.”

Leslie asked the rhetorical question, “What makes the Army so great?”

“When you join the Army, it doesn’t matter what race, gender, ethnicity, religion, background, socioeconomic class you come from, or how much money your family has,” Leslie said. “You know what matters and your team knows what matters. Combat is the greatest equalizer in the world. Competence, commitment and character are the traits that make your reputation in this Army.”

Competence in your craft, commitment to your team and character in your deed and word are your most valuable assets, he added.

Leslie said the Army holds its people dear and puts them first.

“Our Army has an amazing future ahead of it,” Leslie said. “I served in uniform for thirty years. I went from a 17-year-old private to a lieutenant colonel and loved every minute of it. I can’t say the old adage ‘every formation a parade, every meal a feast and every payday a fortune’ is exactly true — I can say with full confidence that I worked with the best people from all walks of life, from all over the nation and forged lifelong friendships — and you will as well.”

