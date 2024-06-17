Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring our past, defending our future: 249th U.S. Army birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    Honoring our past, defending our future: 249th U.S. Army birthday

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    The community gathers to observe Army Heritage Month and celebrate the 249th Army Birthday June 14 at the Bayou Theater, Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8483787
    VIRIN: 240614-A-QM174-1009
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Honoring our past, defending our future: 249th U.S. Army birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    249th Army Birthday

