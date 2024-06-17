U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bryan Caldwell speaks with a cadet during a Junior ROTC summer leadership school program at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 14, 2024. Caldwell, a former SLS Junior ROTC student, now volunteers as an instructor for the annual program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:53 Photo ID: 8483766 VIRIN: 240614-F-LD209-1744 Resolution: 7319x4879 Size: 4.41 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadet to cadre: Marine returns to Junior ROTC program at Hurlburt Field [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.