U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bryan Caldwell speaks with a cadet during a Junior ROTC summer leadership school program at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 14, 2024. Caldwell, a former SLS Junior ROTC student, now volunteers as an instructor for the annual program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8483766
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-LD209-1744
|Resolution:
|7319x4879
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadet to cadre: Marine returns to Junior ROTC program at Hurlburt Field [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cadet to cadre: Marine returns to Junior ROTC program at Hurlburt Field
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT