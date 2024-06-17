Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet to cadre: Marine returns to Junior ROTC program at Hurlburt Field [Image 3 of 5]

    Cadet to cadre: Marine returns to Junior ROTC program at Hurlburt Field

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Cadets participating in a Junior ROTC summer leadership school program ride a boat during a personnel recovery training mission near Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 13, 2024. Throughout the five-day program, the students slept in tents, ate meals at the base’s dining facility and participated in daily physical training and classroom training sessions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8483765
    VIRIN: 240613-F-LD209-2117
    Resolution: 2760x1840
    Size: 783.82 KB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Junior ROTC
    Air Force Special Operations
    Summer Leadership School

