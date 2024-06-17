Cadets participating in a Junior ROTC summer leadership school program ride a boat during a personnel recovery training mission near Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 13, 2024. Throughout the five-day program, the students slept in tents, ate meals at the base’s dining facility and participated in daily physical training and classroom training sessions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:53 Photo ID: 8483765 VIRIN: 240613-F-LD209-2117 Resolution: 2760x1840 Size: 783.82 KB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadet to cadre: Marine returns to Junior ROTC program at Hurlburt Field [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.