Cadets participating in a Junior ROTC summer leadership school program perform push-ups during a physical training session at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 13, 2024. The 2024 SLS program included more than 60 Junior ROTC students from seven local and regional high schools near Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

Date Taken: 06.13.2024
Cadet to cadre: Marine returns to Junior ROTC program at Hurlburt Field [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Fiorilli