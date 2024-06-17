U.S. Air Force Maj. Camerand Ersch, outgoing commander of the 731st Munitions Squadron relinquishes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Stangl, 31st Maintenance Group commander, at Camp Darby, Italy, June 14, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8483737 VIRIN: 240614-A-II094-1517 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.98 MB Location: CAMP DARBY, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 731st MUNS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.