Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8483734 VIRIN: 240614-A-II094-1525 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 1.28 MB Location: CAMP DARBY, IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 731st MUNS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.