Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    731st MUNS Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    731st MUNS Change of Command

    CAMP DARBY, ITALY

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Stangl, 31st Maintenance Group commander, presents a medal to U.S. Air Force Maj. Camerand Ersch, outgoing commander of the 731st Munitions Squadron at Camp Darby, Italy, June 14, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8483734
    VIRIN: 240614-A-II094-1525
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CAMP DARBY, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 731st MUNS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    731st MUNS Change of Command
    731st MUNS Change of Command
    731st MUNS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    change of command
    31 FW
    731MUNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT