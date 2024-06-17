U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Stangl, 31st Maintenance Group commander, presides over a change of command for the 731st Munitions Squadron between U.S. Air Force Maj. Camerand Ersch, outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Bryan Dukes, incoming commander at Camp Darby, Italy, June 14, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8483736
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-II094-1519
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP DARBY, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 731st MUNS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT