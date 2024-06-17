Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum community members joined Gold Star families to honor the life and legacy of loved ones who died in military service to the nation, during the Annual Remembrance Ceremony on June 17 in Memorial Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Gold Star Families
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Annual Remembrance Ceremony

