A Gold Star flag is flown with the American flag outside Hays Hall on June 17, in recognition of the Gold Star family members in attendance during Mountainfest week and the Annual Remembrance Ceremony in Memorial Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 07:43
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
This work, Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony
