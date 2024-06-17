Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    A Gold Star flag is flown with the American flag outside Hays Hall on June 17, in recognition of the Gold Star family members in attendance during Mountainfest week and the Annual Remembrance Ceremony in Memorial Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Gold Star Families
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Annual Remembrance Ceremony

