Bill Havener Jr., son of the late Air Force Capt. William Havener, addresses the audience during the Annual Remembrance Ceremony on June 17 in Memorial Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 07:43
|Photo ID:
|8483180
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-XX986-1004
|Resolution:
|4072x3712
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum community members join Gold Star families at Annual Remembrance Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT